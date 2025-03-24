Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar-winning Palestinian director is attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested, activists say

Activists say one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary film “No Other Land” was attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested on Monday evening

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 March 2025 15:17 EDT

Activists say one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary film “No Other Land” was attacked by Jewish settlers and arrested on Monday evening.

