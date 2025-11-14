Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Hasidic Jewish rabbis praying at resting place of 'the Rebbe' in New York

Andres Kudacki
Friday 14 November 2025 17:02 EST

Hasidic rabbis attended the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries and gathered in prayer Friday in the Queens borough of New York City at the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. He was known as “the Rebbe” and was one of Judaism’s most influential figures of the 20th century.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

