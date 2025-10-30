Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Photos show thousands of ultra-Orthodox men protesting military draft shut down Jerusalem

Leo Correa
Thursday 30 October 2025 15:06 EDT

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men filled downtown Jerusalem in protest against plans to draft them into Israel’s military, creating a sea of black-clad demonstrators who sang, clapped, and carried signs vowing jail over enlistment. The protest shut down the city, halted public transport and closed major roads.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

