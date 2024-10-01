Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near the border

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities

Julia Frankel,Bassem Mroue
Tuesday 01 October 2024 05:41

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near the border

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities.

The orders on Tuesday came hours after Israel sent ground forces into southern Lebanon in what it described as a limited incursion against the Hezbollah militant group.

