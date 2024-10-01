Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near the border
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities.
The orders on Tuesday came hours after Israel sent ground forces into southern Lebanon in what it described as a limited incursion against the Hezbollah militant group.