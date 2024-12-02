Israel says Hezbollah fires at disputed border zone in first attack since ceasefire began
The Israeli military says Hezbollah has fired into a disputed border zone, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Israeli military says Hezbollah has fired into a disputed border zone, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days.
The military said Monday that two projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.
Last Wednesday, a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire came into effect calling for a 60 halt in fighting, aiming to end more than a year of exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
___
Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war