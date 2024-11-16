'The Bear' has a mirror image: Chicago crowns lookalike winner for show's star Jeremy Allen White

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“The Bear” has a mirror image.

More than 50 contestants turned out Saturday in a Chicago park to compete in a lookalike contest vying to portray actor Jeremy Allen White, star of the Chicago-based television series “The Bear.”

Beyond the renown of being named White's unofficial body double, the winner walked away with $50 and a pack of cigarettes in recognition of the puff-prone character White plays in the series — Carmen “Carmy” Berzattoa — a young, award-winning chef from the glittery world of fine dining who returns to the Windy City to captain his family's dive sandwich shop.

On the show, the character is sometimes referred to as the “Bear,” and the chef had dreams of owning a fine dining restaurant that would carry that name.

As hundreds looked on and cheered, the prize went to 37-year-old mental health therapist Ben Shabad, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve done all week,” said Shabad, who was hoisted into the air in the middle of the crowd, a crown perched upon his head, the pack of cigarettes clutched in one hand.

Most of the wannabe doppelgangers were white men, but some women and people of different ethnicities got in on the fun, the newspaper said. There was even a toddler White lookalike.

Organizers were surprised by the big turnout, which included Jeremy Allen White fan Alexis Kline.

“He’s like a Roman god to me,” Kline said.