Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested after ramming car into front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home

Authorities say a man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 May 2025 13:27 EDT
People-Jennifer Aniston
People-Jennifer Aniston

A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston's home in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told KABC-TV that the “Friends” star was home at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

Private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said.

“He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Lee said.

Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Aniston, currently starring in Apple TV’s “Morning Show,” purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in