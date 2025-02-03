Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testifies against former soccer boss over 2023 kiss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the former president of Spain's Football Federation kissed a player from the national team who had just won the 2023 Women's World Cup, it sparked widespread outrage in Spain about sexism in sports and beyond.

On Monday, women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testified at the trial of Luis Rubiales that she did not consent to the kiss and that she felt coerced to publicly exonerate him after the incident.

“I felt disrespected,” Hermoso said. “I think it was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

The 47-year-old Rubiales, who sat nearby at Madrid's High Court, is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso, alongside others, to publicly support him.

Rubiales has denied the charges, but was forced to resign and was banned by FIFA for three years. He had said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists" and that the kiss was consensual.

Prosecutors, Hermoso and Spain’s players’ association want a prison sentence of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales, a payment of 50,000 euros ($51,800) for damages and for him to be banned from working as a sports official.

When asked if at any point Rubiales had asked Hermoso if he could kiss her, the Spain forward said no.

“I didn't hear or understand anything,” Hermoso said. “The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to court officials.

The trial is expected to last at least 10 days. Among the nearly 20 witnesses expected to testify are Spain’s men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Hermoso’s teammates on the women's team, including former world player of the year Alexia Putellas.

Rubiales is required to attend only the first and the last day, according to the court.

Also on trial are Spain's former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation’s former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera. They are accused of allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales publicly in a statement after the incident, which she refused to do.

Hermoso said that after the incident and ensuing controversy, her life had been put on standby.

“I have not been able to really live freely,” she told the court.

