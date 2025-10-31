Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos of Prince Andrew's royal life before his fall from grace

The Associated Press
Friday 31 October 2025 14:48 EDT

From favorite son to tabloid fodder, Prince Andrew this week was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As of Friday, the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was no longer listed on the roll of the peerage, where he had previously appeared as Duke of York, another of his titles.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in