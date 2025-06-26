Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos from Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

The Associated Press
Thursday 26 June 2025 09:30 EDT

As a starry guest list of celebrities descend on Venice for the weekend wedding of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, activists have united under the banner “No Space for Bezos” to protest the nuptials. Protesters were drawing attention to overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding in the lagoon city.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in