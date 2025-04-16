Vance will travel to Italy and India with his family to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance and his family will travel to Italy and India this week and next to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites.

Vance's office said Wednesday his trip from Friday to April 24 will include visits to Rome and New Delhi along with the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra.

The trip comes as Vance has taken on a prime role in the White House's engagements abroad. The Republican vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, traveled to Greenland last month, and he went to Paris and Munich in February.

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first foreign trip in May to Saudi Arabia.

In Rome this week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, will also meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to his office, and is expected to participate in ceremonies around Easter Sunday.

Vance's visit to India marks his first trip to the country, which has added significance for the second family. Usha Vance is the daughter of immigrants from South India.

While in India next week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with Trump at the White House in February.