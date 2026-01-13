A suspect in the vandalism of JD Vance’s Ohio home must stay in jail until trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a suspect in the vandalism of Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio must remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

The decision by Chief Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman means that William D. DeFoor, 26, of Cincinnati, will remain in the Hamilton County jail for now. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Jan. 20 in the federal district court in Cincinnati.

DeFoor faces federal charges of damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against property in a restricted area and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

The first two charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 5, Secret Service officers assigned to Vance's home in Cincinnati's upscale East Walnut Hills neighborhood saw someone run along the front fence and breach the property line.

The person later identified as DeFoor was armed with a hammer and tried to break out the window of an unmarked Secret Service vehicle on the way up to the driveway before breaking windows in the front of the home and damaging a security system.

The Vances were not home at the time.

DeFoor’s defense attorney, Paul Laufman, has said this is “purely a mental health issue” and not motivated by politics.