Brazilian police accuse ex-President Bolsonaro of planning to flee to Argentina seeking asylum

Police in Brazil say messages found on former President Jair Bolsonaro’s telephone showed that he wanted to flee to Argentina and request political asylum from President Javier Milei

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 20 August 2025 19:01 EDT
Brazil Bolsonaro Hospital
Brazil Bolsonaro Hospital (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police in Brazil say messages found on former President Jair Bolsonaro’s telephone showed that he wanted to flee to Argentina and request political asylum from President Javier Milei.

Police on Wednesday formally accused Bolsonaro and one of his sons of obstruction of justice in connection with his pending trial on an alleged coup attempt.

The Associated Press had access to the police investigation, which was sent to Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Silas Malafaia, an evangelical pastor who is a staunch ally of Bolsonaro’s, was also targeted by police. He had his passport seized by investigators.

