Typhoon hits Japanese islands south of Tokyo with heavy rain

Heavy rain from a typhoon has hit a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 October 2025 03:44 EDT
Japan Extreme Weather Typhoon
Japan Extreme Weather Typhoon (Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor)

Heavy rain from a typhoon on Thursday battered a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo and the government urged residents to watch for landslides and flooding.

Kyodo news agency reported there has been record rainfall in parts of the Izu island chain located 280 kilometers (174 miles) south of the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of people took refuge at evacuation centers. One man died after being swept away by waves while fishing in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, on the main Japanese island of Honshu.

