A Japanese student stabbed near his school in China has died, Japanese officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Officials in Tokyo said Thursday that a 10-year-old Japanese student attending a Japanese school in southern China who was attacked the day before has died, asking Beijing to provide details of the stabbing and take preventive measures. A suspect is in custody.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed condolences and said it was “extremely regrettable” the student died despite requests for caution and enhanced safety around the time of the anniversary of the start of Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s.

Kamikawa said she also instructed Japanese schools in China to review their safety measures, and requested China to provide details of the attack and do its utmost to prevent a recurrence of similar attacks on the Japanese.

The student was stabbed by a man about 200 meters (220 yards) from the gate of the Shenzhen Japanese School, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in a daily briefing.

"The attacker was arrested on site. The case is still being further investigated,” Lin said.

The motive for the attack in the city of Shenzhen was not immediately clear.

In an email sent to Japanese citizens living in China, the Japanese Embassy warned residents to be vigilant and take precautions, citing knife attacks in recent months. The Japanese Consulate in Guangzhou, which is responsible for Shenzhen, called for measures to prevent such incidents.

On June 24th, a knife attack at a school bus stop for a Japanese school in the southeastern city of Suzhou killed a Chinese national who was trying to stop the attacker and injured a Japanese mother and her child.

Earlier in June, a Chinese man stabbed four U.S. university instructors at a public park in Jilin in the northeast and a Chinese person who tried to intervene. The four instructors from Cornell College were teaching at Beihua University. Their injuries were not critical.