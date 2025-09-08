Japan's economy grew at faster rate in fiscal Q1 than initially thought on healthy consumer spending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s economy expanded at a stronger rate in the fiscal first quarter than previously estimated, despite worries about U.S. tariffs and domestic political uncertainty, according to government data released Monday.

The Cabinet Office said Japan’s real gross domestic product, the sum value of a nation’s goods and services, grew at a seasonally adjusted 2.2% annualized rate in the April-June quarter from the previous quarter.

That was better than the preliminary estimate for 1.0% growth, which came out last month, as solid consumer spending and inventories lifted growth more than previously thought.

Quarter-on-quarter, Japan’s GDP grew 0.5%, up from the initial estimate for a 0.3% rise, which was also what analysts projected, according to RaboResearch.

That marked the fifth straight quarter of growth. The annualized number shows what the growth, or contraction, would have been if the quarterly rate continued for a year.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to raise tariffs on Japanese imports is a major worry for the export-dependent economy, especially auto exports, which now face a 15% tariff, up from 2.5%.

Another concern is the looming political uncertainty after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Sunday he is stepping down as head of the ruling party. A party election will follow over the next weeks.

Private consumption rose 0.4%, according to the latest government data, better than the initial estimate for 0.2% growth, raising domestic demand growth into positive territory at 0.2% growth, instead of contracting 0.1%, as in the earlier data.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei rose in morning trading, despite Ishiba’s announcement on resigning, as the move was somewhat expected, and the market appeared to welcome the action as a step forward.

But analysts say uncertainty remains because it’s still unclear what parties might be brought in to form a coalition with the ruling party.

