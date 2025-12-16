Thousands flock to a Tokyo zoo to see the last 2 pandas in Japan before their return to China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people flocked to Tokyo's Ueno zoo to have a last glimpse of the popular twin pandas that are set to return to China next month, worried if or when they get to see their replacement in Japan as Tokyo's relations with Beijing sunk.

The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Monday that Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei will return to China in late January and that their last day of public viewing will be Jan. 25.

Their departure will leave Japan without a panda for the first time in more than half a century. Prospects for their replacement are not favorable as ties between the two countries have plunged in recent weeks.

Giant pandas are native to southwestern China and serve as an unofficial national mascot. Beijing lends them to other countries as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over them and any cubs they produce.

Yuki Imai, a panda fan visiting from the neighboring Kanagawa prefecture, said she was shocked by the news of the twins' return and decided to visit. “I thought I should come and see them soon while I still can.”

Many queued for more than two hours to get to see the twins for one minute. Kazuhiro Yamamoto said he came to see the pandas with his wife Hiroko “for the one last time,” and that the twins may be returning sooner due to the rocky relations.

The four-year-old twins were born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens in June, 2021, and raised there, but they remain on loan from China and must be returned by February.

Relations between Japan and China have worsened since Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in early November that its military could get involved if China were to impose a naval blockade or other action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own.

China has since restricted tourism to Japan, and cultural events and exchanges between local governments have been canceled.

The row escalated this month when Chinese drills involving an aircraft carrier near southern Japan prompted Tokyo to scramble fighter jets. Japan also protested that its aircraft were targeted by repeated radar-locking — a move considered as possible preparation for missile firing.

Tadashi Nakatani, a 51-year-old calligrapher at a temple who regularly visits from his hometown of Kamakura, west of Tokyo, said international relations may affect the panda diplomacy, but he has hope.

“When things calm down and the relationship becomes stable, I sincerely hope that pandas will come again, and that a day will come when everyone can enjoy seeing them again.”

China sent the first pair of pandas to Japan in 1972 to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Since then, Japan has never been left without a panda.

Thousands of visitors formed a long line outside the zoo Tuesday morning. During their one-minute viewing time at the panda zone, visitors called out the twins’ names and took photos or videos as the pair nibbled bamboo sticks or strolled around.

Beginning next week, only up to 4,800 visitors who successfully booked their 1-minute slot online will be able to see the beloved twins, according to the zoo.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday that pandas have long been loved by Japanese people and he hoped the friendship through panda diplomacy between the two countries will continue.

“Exchanges through pandas have contributed to improve the public sentiment between Japan and China, and we hope the relationship will continue,” Kihara said. He noted that a number of local municipalities and zoos have expressed hope that new pandas will be loaned out soon.

Ueno Zoological Gardens curator Hitoshi Suzuki, referring to the panda twins, said raising them in good health was challenging. “But they gave us many kinds of joy and surprise. They also brought great delight to our visitors. We have nothing but words of gratitude.”

The zoo plans to promote other animals to make up for the absence of the pandas, while waiting for their replacement. “We will keep the panda area for the time being, so that we can accommodate possible new arrivals at any time.”