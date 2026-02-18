Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto stun US ‘Blade Angels’ to lead short program, in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Ami Nakai and Japanese teammate Kaori Sakamoto upstaged Alysa Liu and the rest of the “Blade Angels” from the U.S. to take the lead after the short program in the women’s figure skating competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
___
AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks