Photos show Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London's Royal Albert Hall

It marks only the second time the elite five-day tournament will be held outside Japan. The first was in 1991 at the same venue.
Organizers of the London event say they hope to show Japan’s rich culture as well as its traditional sport that pits two huge men clad in very little against each other in a test of strength and technique.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in