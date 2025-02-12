Japan says it has asked the US to exclude it from 25% steel and aluminum tariffs
Japan’s government says it asked the U.S. to exclude it from 25% steel and aluminum tariffs, a change from duty-free quotas that Tokyo was given previously
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Japan 's government said Wednesday it asked the U.S. to exclude it from 25% steel and aluminum tariffs, a change from duty-free quotas that Tokyo was given previously.
Japan made the request through its embassy in Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump removed the exceptions and exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on steel imports to a minimum of 25%, while hiking aluminum tariffs to 25% from 10%.
“Japan will firmly take necessary steps as we fully examine details of the new measures and their possible impact on the Japanese economy,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters, suggesting that his country will lobby for an exemption in the coming weeks before the measures are due to take effect.
The measures announced by Trump are part of his aggressive push to reset global trade in the belief that tax hikes on foreign-made products will strengthen domestic manufacturing.
Japan was given an annual duty-free quota of up to 1.25 million tons of steel under the former President Joe Biden ’s administration. Japan's exported 1.18 million tons of steel to the U.S. in 2024, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Japanese steel exports to the U.S. totaled 302.7 billion yen ($2 billion) in 2024, accounting for 1.4% of the total exports to America. Aluminum exports were much less, government data show.