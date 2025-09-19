Japan's central bank holds steady on key interest rate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5% Friday, in a decision that was widely expected, given recent inflation trends that have stayed above target.

The Bank of Japan issued its decision on the overnight call rate after a two-day meeting by its policy board.

“Japan’s economy has recovered moderately, although some weakness has been seen in part. Overseas economies have grown moderately on the whole,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points earlier this week, the Fed’s first cut since December, and lowered its short-term rate to about 4.1%, down from 4.3%.

Japan had been ailing from deflationary trends in recent years, but prices are gradually rising. Recent government data show consumer prices rising above the central bank’s target of 2%, at between 2.5% and 3%.

The Bank of Japan noted exports will be hit by higher tariffs, which have come about because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. There was an increase in trade in anticipation of the tariffs, but those rises are now tapering off, it said.

Also mentioned as a risk factor was the uncertainty in domestic politics. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is stepping down, and the ruling party is holding an election to choose a new leader.

Five candidates are expected to enter the race, with a party vote coming early next month. The grip on power by the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled postwar Japan almost incessantly, appears to be unraveling lately.

The Japanese stock market has been booming recently, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting another record Thursday, cheered by the Fed’s rate cut. Shares were falling slightly in Friday morning trading.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama