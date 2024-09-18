Japan's trade deficit grows while both imports, exports fall short of forecasts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Japan posted a trade deficit for a second straight month in August, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday, despite signs of sluggish consumer spending that weighed on imports.

Japan’s trade deficit totaled 695 billion yen, or $4.9 billion, down 26% from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Exports totaled 8.4 trillion yen ($59 billion), up 5.6% from the same month the previous year. Shipments to Asia rose while exports to the U.S. fell.

Imports totaled 9.1 trillion yen ($64 billion), up 2.3% from a year earlier. By region, imports from European nations, in categories such as pharmaceuticals, showed the strongest growth.

Both numbers fell short of forecasts for 10% growth in exports and and even higher increases for imports.

The Japanese yen has gained in value against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, helping to boost the country's purchasing power. The dollar had traded at levels over 150 yen earlier this year but in recent days has dipped to about 140 yen.

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama