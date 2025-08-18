How to watch the 2025 US Open on TV, betting odds, the schedule, seedings and more to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Get ready for the 2025 U.S. Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season on TV, who the defending champions are, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is and more:

When does the 2025 U.S. Open start?

The revamped mixed doubles competition — played over two days and shifted to before singles action — is this Tuesday and Wednesday. Singles play begins next Sunday at 11 a.m. ET around the grounds, with the first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Where can I watch the U.S. Open on TV?

— In the U.S.: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (on the three Sundays)

— Other countries are listed here

Who are the defending champions at the U.S. Open?

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jannik Sinner of Italy won the 2024 singles trophies. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 7-5 for her first U.S. Open title and third Grand Slam trophy — all on hard courts. Sinner beat Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 for his first championship at Flushing Meadows and second at a major — both on hard courts. He has gone on to win two more Slam titles, one on hard courts at the Australian Open in January and one on grass courts at Wimbledon in July.

Who are the top seeds at Flushing Meadows?

Sabalenka will be the top-seeded woman and Sinner the top-seeded man. They currently are ranked No. 1, and the tournament seedings follow the WTA and ATP rankings.

Who are the betting favorites at the 2025 U.S. Open?

Sabalenka and Sinner are listed as the money-line favorites to win the singles trophies again, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka is at +250, with Iga Swiatek next at +300. Coco Gauff is the third choice at +600. Sinner is at -120, ahead of Carlos Alcaraz (+190), with a big drop-off to Novak Djokovic (+1100).

Other facts about the year's last Grand Slam tournament

The U.S. Open is played outdoors on hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. There are retractable roofs at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Women play best-of-three-set matches with a first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in the third; men play best-of-five with a tiebreaker at 6-all in the fifth. Like at the Australian Open and French Open, there are night sessions.

What is new this year at the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is adding a 15th day of competition by starting on a Sunday instead of Monday for the first time, joining the French Open and Australian Open in expanding the schedule. Wimbledon is now the only Grand Slam tournament that begins on Monday and lasts just 14 days. Another change: Video reviews that allow for checking of certain situations — like a double bounce — are now available on all 17 competition courts; last year, the second with the technology at the tournament, only eight courts had it.

What is happening Tuesday at Flushing Meadows?

The mixed doubles tournament begins, including top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper going up against Emma Raducanu and Alcaraz. There also will be singles qualifying matches.

What is the singles schedule at the U.S. Open?

— Aug. 24-25-26: First Round (Women and Men)

— Aug. 27-28: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Aug. 29-30: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Sept. 2-3: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Sept. 4: Women’s Semifinals

— Sept. 5: Men’s Semifinals

— Sept. 6: Women’s Final

— Sept. 7: Men’s Final

How much prize money is there at the U.S. Open in 2025?

Total player compensation at this year's U.S. Open is a record $90 million, a 20% jump from 2024. The two singles champions each will earn $5 million, another record and more than $1 million higher than the previous top prize at the tournament.

