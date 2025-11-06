Jamaica tallies losses from Hurricane Melissa as more than 2 dozen communities remain cut off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials in Jamaica said Thursday that Hurricane Melissa ripped the roofs off 120,000 structures when it struck last week, affecting some 90,000 families in the island’s western region, in the latest tally of the storm's toll.

More than 180 shelters remain open, with 2,487 people living in them more than a week after the Category 5 storm made landfall, according to Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica’s emergency management office.

Crews are still clearing roads in an attempt to reach 27 communities that remain cut off by landslides and flooding.

“I hear the cry of every baby that is now hungry in a community that is not yet reached. It goes to bed with me,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Roughly half the island remains without power, although officials have set up generators and Wi-Fi hubs in certain communities.

“We are making progress every day in restoring power, telecommunications, water, clearing roads and delivering aid,” Gayle said. “We understand these have been some challenging times.”

Melissa was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, with Holness noting that the storm caused at least $6 billion in damage, according to preliminary estimates.

Melissa killed at least 32 people in Jamaica and another 43 in nearby Haiti, where 13 others remain missing.

It also damaged structures in eastern Cuba, where authorities evacuated thousands before the storm made landfall last week.

“This Category five hurricane has left a trail of extensive damage, impacting nearly six million people,” said Jorge Moreira da Silva, the U.N.’s under-secretary-general whose Office for Project Services is helping Jamaica with relief and recovery operations. “Specifically in Jamaica, the hurricane has destroyed homes and vital infrastructure amounting to nearly one third of the nation’s GDP from last year.”

Holness said that Melissa affected some 600,000 people in Jamaica, and that relief operations will be ongoing for several months.

