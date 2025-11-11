Death toll from Hurricane Melissa rises to 45 in Jamaica, with 15 others still missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of confirmed deaths from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica rose to 45, with 15 other people missing, authorities said Tuesday.

The death toll is expected to rise, with officials still trying to reach two towns that remain cut off since the catastrophic Category 5 storm made landfall in western Jamaica on Oct. 28.

Helicopters have been dropping food and other basic supplies in those two communities, said Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica’s emergency management office.

He said the storm has displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people still living in 88 emergency shelters that remain open.

Nearly three dozen roadways remain blocked as crews continue to remove debris, Gayle said.

Officials noted that 50% of customers have mobile service, and more than 70% of customers now have water.

Meanwhile, crews have restored power to more than 60% of customers.

“This is a solid milestone given the scale of destruction,” said Hugh Grant, president and CEO of Jamaica’s power company.

He noted that power was restored Tuesday to Montego Bay’s international airport.

Hurricane Melissa was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. It shredded Jamaica’s western region and then made landfall in eastern Cuba, where it destroyed homes and crops.

The storm also unleased heavy flooding in southwestern Haiti, where it was blamed for at least 43 deaths.

Aid has been pouring into the three nations as people struggle to recover from the storm.

On Monday, the U.S. government announced an additional $10 million in funds for Jamaica and another $2.5 million for Haiti, for a total of nearly $37 million for the nations affected, including Cuba and the Bahamas.

