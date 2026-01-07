Bolsonaro leaves Brazilian prison to undergo medical examinations after fall from his bed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday temporarily left a prison in Brazil's capital, where he's serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, for medical examinations in a local hospital after he fell from his bed.

Police escorted the 70-year-old Bolsonaro from the federal police's headquarters in Brasilia to the nearby DF Star hospital where he arrived at around midday for three brain tests. It wasn't immediately clear how long the exams would take and when he would return to the prison.

Bolsonaro fell in his cell overnight from Monday to Tuesday while sleeping. His wife, Michelle, and his son Carlos said on social media Tuesday that the far-right politician needed medical attention and expressed frustration that Bolsonaro wasn’t sent to the hospital the day after his fall.

In his decision authorizing the trip to the hospital Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited a health report conducted by the federal police on Tuesday. Bolsonaro reported mild head trauma, according to the report. Upon examination, the former Brazilian leader was found to be conscious and lucid, with a superficial cut to his face.

De Moraes authorized a tomography, brain scan and a brain wave test requested by Bolsonaro’s lawyers. The Supreme Court justice said that his transfer to the hospital should be conducted in a “discreet manner,” and that federal police were responsible for Bolsonaro’s security and his return to prison.

Bolsonaro had previously left the hospital and returned to prison last Thursday, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery.

Bolsonaro and several of his allies were convicted in September by a panel of Supreme Court justices of attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his 2022 election defeat.

The plot included plans to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and de Moraes. There was also a plan to encourage an insurrection in early 2023.

Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

