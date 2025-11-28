Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bolsonaro's sentence and more top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 28 November 2025 00:00 EST

Nov. 21-27, 2025

Detractors of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro raised glasses of champagne to celebrate his sentence outside the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, where he's under arrest.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro joined in on a government-organized, civic-military rally in Caracas.

People in Uruguay sunbathed by the seaside in Montevideo.

This gallery was curated by photographer Fernando Vergara, based in Bogotá, Colombia.

