Brazilian police indict former President Bolsonaro and dozens of aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
Brazil’s federal police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections
The findings were to be delivered Thursday to Brazil's Supreme Court to be referred to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who will either agree with the charges and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.