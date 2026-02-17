Oscar-nominated co-writer of 'It Was Just an Accident' released from Iranian prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mehdi Mahmoudian, the Oscar-nominated cowriter of “It Was Just an Accident,” has been released from an Iranian prison 17 days after his arrest, according to local media reports.

Mahmoudian was arrested in Tehran shortly after signing a statement condemning Islamic Republic leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the regime’s violent crackdown on demonstrators. On Tuesday, he was released from the Nowshahr prison, along with two other signatories of the statement, Vida Rabbani and Abdollah Momeni.

No further details on any charges against Mahmoudian were immediately available. All three were released on bail.

Mahmoudian is nominated for best original screenplay at the Academy Awards, along with Nader Saeivar, Shadmehr Rastin and director Jafar Panahi. The film, a revenge drama inspired by Panahi's own time in jail, is also nominated for best international feature, as a submission from France.

“Mehdi Mahmoudian, Vida Rabbani, and Abdollah Momeni peacefully exercised their right to express their views, but the regime responded by accusing them of ‘insulting the Supreme Leader’ and ‘propaganda against the Islamic Republic,'” Panahi said in a statement Tuesday. “For years, such charges have been used as tools to criminalize thought, silence criticism, and instill fear in society. Turning a civil and peaceful act into a national security case is a clear sign of intolerance toward the independent voices of citizens.”

Mahmoudian, a writer and political activist, has previously been imprisoned multiple times, including a five-year term that ended in 2014 on charges of “mutiny against the regime.” Panahi, who has himself been jailed and put under house arrest by the Islamic Republic regime, first met him in prison.

Thousands were killed in last month's nationwide protests in Iran. International pressure has grown over the regime's crackdown on demonstrators, including a mass protest held over the weekend in Munich. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen.”