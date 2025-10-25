Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos from Ivory Coast’s presidential election as 83-year-old incumbent seeks fourth term

Misper Apawu,Diomande Ble Blonde
Saturday 25 October 2025 17:04 EDT

Voters in Ivory Coast cast ballots Saturday to elect a new president, as the 83-year-old incumbent Alassane Ouattara sought a fourth term.

Several key rivals were barred from running, leaving five candidates in the race jostling for Ivory Coast’s top job. But many see Ouattara, the leader of the world’s biggest producer of cocoa, retaining his seat. If he wins, he will extend his rule to almost two decades.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

