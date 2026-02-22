This 89-year-old is 'King of the Volunteers' at the Olympics and will star in the closing ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Mario Gargiulo traveled to the 1956 Cortina Winter Games, his first trip to northern Italy from his hometown of Naples, the 20-year-old never imagined he'd return to the Olympics.

But he has, 70 years later, this time as the so-called “King of the Volunteers.” He was among the first of 18,000 volunteers to sign up and, on Sunday in Verona, the 89-year-old will take the stage of the Olympics closing ceremony with a starring role: the Games' oldest volunteer.

“To be part of it is incredible,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday morning, hours before the ceremony at the ancient Roman Arena that's a short walk from his home. “I’ll wake up tomorrow and I’ll be wondering what happened to me.”

“It's beyond imagination,” he said.

‘Sport is a common tie’

When Gargiulo turned up for the first meeting of volunteers in Verona, he stood out.

“They were all 20, 25 years old, girls and boys, and they were looking at me sort of strange,” he said, laughing.

But the widowed father of three and grandfather of seven who has led a globetrotting life embodies the Olympic spirit.

His 1956 train ride to Cortina d'Ampezzo was his first journey north of Rome, and his first trip alone. Only able to afford a room without heat during the Winter Games, he went to sleep wearing every layer of clothing he'd brought.

The village known as "Queen of the Dolomites" today is a luxury resort replete with upscale fashion boutiques, in part due to the spotlight brought by the 1956 Olympics. At the time, it was small, quiet and little known beyond Italy's upper crust. Gargiulo relished the chance to watch figure skating and speedskating.

“I was astounded because seeing all these flags, people of different countries,” he said. “Sport is a common tie for everybody. And after awhile, even if you don't know anything about the sport you're watching, the competition, you become a fan.”

He enjoyed the Cortina so much that, after he married an American woman, they honeymooned there.

He later enlisted in the U.S. Army. Over the course of his 27-year military career, his language skills led him to serve across the U.S. as well as in Korea, Vietnam, Germany and Russia before retiring in 1994 as a lieutenant colonel.

‘A different plan for you’

But he was disappointed when his 2026 marching orders came through: he wouldn't be traveling from Verona to Cortina, not even to Milan. He wrote a letter to organizers, urging them to reconsider.

“They said, ‘We have a different plan for you,’” he said. “Then it turned out really it was something exceptional.”

This month, he followed Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone ’s super-G victory, just 10 months after she broke multiple bones in her left leg, as well as speedskating and freestyle skiing.

But on Sunday, he will step into the spotlight on stage for the closing ceremony — though he can't disclose any details.

“My pace, my tempo, has slowed down a bit,” he said. “But my heartbeat is still the same.”

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Barry, Annie Risemberg and Maria Grazia Murru in Verona, Italy, contributed to this report.

___

AP Winter Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics