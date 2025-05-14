Formula 1: How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. It's the seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Emilia-Romagna GP schedule?

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, 63 laps on the 4.91-kilometer (3.05-mile) Imola circuit. Starts at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT).

Where is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix taking place?

The Imola circuit — officially the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari — is a narrow, old-school circuit which is a favorite with many drivers. It's a venue with a history of tragedy after three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger were both killed during the 1994 race weekend. Italy is the only country other than the United States with more than one race on the 2025 F1 calendar. The Italian Grand Prix name belongs to Monza, which hosts in September, so this week's race is named after the Emilia-Romagna region. Imola is in the last year of its contract.

What happened in the last race?

Oscar Piastri extended his standings lead with his third win in a row, taking victory at the Miami Grand Prix. That came after his teammate and title rival Lando Norris went head-to-head with defending champion Max Verstappen and ran off track. Norris had taken valuable points a day earlier by winning the sprint race.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Get caught up:

— Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

— Franco Colapinto is back in F1 with Alpine after the team dropped Jack Doohan

— Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes’ resignation came days after police charged brother

— Ferrari frustration mounts as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struggle at Miami Grand Prix

— Cadillac F1 makes its entrance as official team at Miami Grand Prix as questions swirl about lineup

Key stats at Imola

6 — The win in Miami was the sixth of Piastri's career, taking him past teammate Norris' five career victories. It's Piastri's third season in F1, and Norris is in his seventh year.

4 — Piastri can become the first Australian to win four F1 races in a row since Jack Brabham in 1966.

2 — Franco Colapinto has been a mid-season replacement twice now in F1, first with Williams last year and now with Alpine, replacing Pierre Gasly. Just like in 2024, his first race of the year is in Italy.

What they're saying

“I’ve got good momentum behind me and I’m extremely focused heading into this first race of the European swing of the season.” — Oscar Piastri.

“I am very excited to be going into race week for the first time since December. I am very grateful for this opportunity and now I have to get up to speed and showcase what I am capable of doing in the car.” — Franco Colapinto.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing