Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Thousands take to the streets in Turkey in a week of protests

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 March 2025 10:50 EDT

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

For seven consecutive days, protests have erupted across various Turkish cities, with people continuing to rally against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the leading rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite the president’s stern warning that street protests would not be tolerated.

In Istanbul, the police have responded with pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters who attempted to breach a barricade near the city’s historic aqueduct, while demonstrators threw flares, stones, and other objects at the authorities.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in