PHOTO ESSAY: Istanbul's ferries, a lifeline connecting continents and stories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every day, ferries of all shapes and sizes glide across the waters of Istanbul, their wakes intertwining to form intricate lattices of churning foam. The passenger boats are more than just a means of transportation — they’re entrenched in the historic city’s identity, as memorable as its skyline and as constant as the cries of seagulls.

They carry not just people, but also their stories.

Forty million commuters, tourists, vendors and other travelers ride the Istanbul Metropolitan City Lines every year, according to official figures. Trips can range from as little as 10 minutes to several hours, depending on the destination.

For some passengers, the vessels are a scenic commute to work, at times turning into temporary offices where phones ring, laptops hum and voices compete to be heard over the sound of roaring engines.

For others, the boats provide a floating refuge, a brief escape from the grind of daily life in a swarming city of 16 million people.

“I feel that when you travel by ferry… you replenish energy that has been diminished,” said Ali Akgun, who has lived in Istanbul for nearly 50 years. “I love the sea.”

The ferries travel on dozens of routes across the Sea of Marmara, a wholly Turkish body of water, as well as the Bosporus, the strait that both divides and bridges Europe and Asia.

Visiting Istanbul for the first time, Leila Bihi, from Morocco, experienced her first ferry ride between continents.

“It’s already quite special to go from one bank of the (Bosporus) to the other,” she said. “Looking at monuments that are modern and ancient during the call to prayer. … It’s a bit reminiscent of the whole city, its history, its mystical side.”

For centuries the Ottoman Empire, modern Turkey’s predecessor, used maritime routes for not only travel, but also military expeditions. Its capital, Constantinople, was a major center of trade due to its strategic location flanked by critical waterways.

This enduring bond with the sea continues in Istanbul, where water has always been more than a scenic backdrop — it’s embedded in the fabric of the centuries-old city, shaping its character and the lives of its residents.

“I think it’s the most beautiful stage in the world,” said Ramin Kargozari, a musician who makes a living playing his guitar while riding ferries. “Making music on the water, on a ferry, is great.”