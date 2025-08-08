Photos show Israelis demonstrating for the release of hostages and ending the Gaza war

Israelis held protests calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and for an end to the 22-month war. Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City to pressure Hamas renewed international calls to end the conflict and stirred fears for hostages still in Gaza.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in