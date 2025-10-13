Israelis celebrate the return of hostages after ceasefire in Gaza, in photos

Israelis on Monday celebrated the return of the last surviving hostages from Gaza — a defining exchange in the fragile ceasefire that has paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas.
As Palestinians awaited prisoner releases, world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump were arriving in the Middle East to discuss postwar plans while aid was expected to flow into famine-stricken Gaza.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in