AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 04 October 2024 02:13

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Show all 27

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse, debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags in Tehran.

An Israeli tank maneuvers in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, models wear creations as part of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris and North Korea’s women’s football team members wave to the crowd in Pyongyang.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

