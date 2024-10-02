Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestinian officials say 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 02 October 2024 01:49

Palestinian officials say 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Palestinian medical officials said Wednesday that at least 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza. The European Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies after heavy Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the city overnight and into Wednesday.

