Israel Premier Tech removes team name from uniforms at Spanish Vuelta after protests

Israel Premier Tech has given its cyclists at the Spanish Vuelta new uniforms without the team name after they have been repeatedly targeted by pro-Palestinian protests during the race.

The decision was made before Saturday’s 14th stage amid a difficult week for the team. It has faced protests before and during the race days, as well as pressure from both race officials and Spanish authorities.

The team said its blue uniforms at the Vuelta now only have a large P and a star. The “monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing," it said.

Israel Premier Tech’s participation in the race has faced protests this week, the biggest of which forced race organizers to cut short Wednesday’s arrival to the city of Bilbao. There were smaller protests Friday and Saturday at the stage starts.

Spaniards are largely sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Spain’s government is also highly critical of Israel’s military invasion into Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of civilians in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in October 2023.

The team has said dropping out of the race would “set a dangerous precedent.”

Only one of the team's riders at the Vuelta is Israeli.

American Matthew Riccitello is the best-positioned rider of the team. He was seventh overall after 13 stages at over 4 minutes behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

International implications

The Vuelta condemned the Bilbao protest, but its technical director Kiko Garcia urged Israel Premier Tech to drop out or for the UCI, cycling’s governing body, to intervene, because there was a risk of more protests if it kept racing. UCI has also condemned the protest in Bilbao.

On Thursday, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said he would “understand and be in favor” of the team being removed from the race, while adding his government doesn’t have the power to do so.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support of the team, which is owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams, saying it made “Israel proud.”

