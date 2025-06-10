Israel says the UK is sanctioning 2 Cabinet ministers
Israel says it has been informed that the United Kingdom will sanction two of its Cabinet ministers. Two far-rght Israeli ministers and champions of Israeli settlements, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, acknowledged the sanctions on social media, and Smotrich confirmed he was the target in his post.
Smotrich, the country’s finance minister, wrote on X that he found out that Britain had decided to sanction him for obstructing the viability of a Palestinian state. “We are determined to continue building,” he said.
“We overcame Pharoah, we’ll overcome Starmer’s Wall.” Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, wrote on X.
The Speaker of the House of Commons said the British government will make a statement on the Middle East later Tuesday.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the UK had told Israel it had decided to sanction two Israeli ministers and called the move “outrageous.” He said he had discussed the move with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and they would meet next week to discuss the Israeli response.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar did not provide their names in public remarks on Tuesday when he confirmed the news.
——-
AP Correspondent Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.