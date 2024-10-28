Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a statement on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The statement follows Mr Lammy’s calls with Israeli and Iran’s first ministers on Sunday (27 October).

Mr Lammy said: “The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza. A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one’s interests.”

Meanwhile, protesters have disrupted a speech by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a ceremony remembering the victims of Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel last year.

People shouted “shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Mr Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began. The speech was broadcast live.

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader said Israel’s attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed”, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.

The remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday are the latest suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.