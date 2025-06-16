Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, hitting several buildings and wounding dozens of people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported projectiles striking and shrapnel falling in Israel's north and center, wounding at least 67 people.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn, ushering in a fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes. Plumes of black smoke rose into the sky over the major coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv said that Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, blowing out windows and heavily damaging multiple apartments. There was no immediate word on the number of casualties from that strike as rescuers searched through the ruins.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 67 wounded people evacuated from four different places hit by missile strikes. It said most of the people were in moderate or mild condition.

Iranian state TV said the country fired at least 100 missiles at Israel, signaling that it had no intention of yielding to international calls for de-escalation as it pressed on with its retaliation for Israel's surprise attack Friday on Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and military leadership.

The latest salvo comes after a weekend of escalating tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran that raised fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.

Iran on Sunday said Israel struck oil refineries, killed the intelligence chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and hit population centers in intensive aerial attacks that raised the death toll from Israel's campaign to 224 people. Health authorities also reported that 1,277 were wounded, without distinguishing between military officials and civilians.

Israel said Iran had fired over 270 missiles since Friday, 22 of which slipped through the country’s sophisticated multi-tiered air defenses and caused havoc in residential suburbs, killing 14 people and wounding 390 others as of late Sunday.