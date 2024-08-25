Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

View of Beirut as Hezbollah retaliates with rocket barrage after Israeli strikes

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 25 August 2024 12:35
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch a view of Beirut on Sunday (25 August) after Hezbollah retaliated with a rocket barrage following Israeli strikes.

Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.

“The IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon from which Hezbollah was planning to launch attacks on Israeli civilians,” Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, calling it a “self-defence act”. “We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”

The escalation came as mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza stalled and raised fears of a broader war in the region.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in