AP PHOTOS: UN agencies warn that Israel's plans for aid distribution will endanger lives in Gaza

Abdel Kareem Hana,Jehad Alshrafi
Sunday 11 May 2025 22:35 EDT

International aid agencies warn that plans presented by Israel to control aid distribution in Gaza will only increase suffering and death in the devastated Palestinian territory. They called on Friday for an end to Israel’s total blockade of Gaza that has blocked all food and other supplies from reaching its 2.3 million people for nearly 10 weeks.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said that a new aid distribution system was being launched with deliveries to begin “very soon.” But Ambassador Mike Huckabee gave few details. A U.S.-backed group has put forward an aid distribution plan along the lines of that demanded by Israel.

