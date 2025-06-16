Israel condemns black partition walls around its pavilions at Paris Air Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has condemned the erection of black partition walls around its defense industry pavilions at the Paris Air Show, calling the move “outrageous and unprecedented” and demanding an immediate reversal by French authorities and event organizers.

The walls appeared overnight ahead of the air show’s opening Monday, visually isolating Israeli booths from dozens of other international exhibitors. Israeli officials say the move followed a last-minute demand from organizers to remove offensive weapons systems from display — a request they rejected.

“The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition — weapons that compete with French industries,” the ministry said in a statement Monday, calling the action “ugly and improper.”

A French appeals court ruled Friday against activist groups who sought to block Israeli companies from participating in the show due to the war in Gaza. Despite the legal green light, Israel says it was effectively censored.

Sylvain Pavillet, a lawyer working with the air show organizers, said the final decision on who is allowed to exhibit lies with the French government, not the show itself.

“The fair is not the one who decides which countries are allowed to go to the show or not,” he told The Associated Press. “That decision belongs to the government. We are not a state. We are a commercial company.”

The Paris Air Show, held at Le Bourget Airport, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious events for the aerospace and defense industry.