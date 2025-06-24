Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in Israel as ceasefire status remains unclear

Leo Correa,Ohad Zwigenberg,Baz Ratner
Tuesday 24 June 2025 01:44 EDT

Israeli soldiers and rescue teams searched for survivors in the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by a deadly Iranian missile strike Tuesday. Others took shelter in an underground parking garage and metro station as a precaution against possible strikes. The barrage came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries.

