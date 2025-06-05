Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel strikes Beirut's suburbs to target what it calls drone production

The Israeli military has struck several sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs that it said held underground facilities used by Hezbollah for drone production

Via AP news wire
Thursday 05 June 2025 15:23 EDT
APTOPIX Lebanon Israel
APTOPIX Lebanon Israel (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Israeli military struck several sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs that it said held underground facilities used by Hezbollah for drone production Thursday, on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The strikes, which hit eight buildings at four locations, marked the first time in more than a month that Israel had struck on the outskirts of the capital and the fourth time since a US-brokered ceasefire agreement ended the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in November.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in