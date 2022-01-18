The Eurovision final lineup is set as 6 more acts axed in a semifinal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lineup for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has been decided, with six countries eliminated after a semifinal on Thursday.

Performers from 16 countries sang their hearts out in Basel, Switzerland for 10 spots in Saturday’s final, with the result decided by viewers’ votes.

Those who made the cut include classically trained Austrian countertenor JJ, a bookies’ favorite with his over-the-top pop-opera song “Wasted Love," and Israel’s Yuval Raphael, with her anthemic “New Day Will Rise."

Also voted through to the final was Malta’s Miriana Conte, whose campy, diva-esque song “Serving,” performed on a set including a glitter ball and giant lips, is classic Eurovision.

Performers from Luxembourg, Denmark, Armenia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Greece also advanced to the final.

They will go up against contenders selected in Tuesday’s first semifinal including betting favorite KAJ, representing Sweden with serenade to the sauna “Bara Bada Bastu”; Dutch singer Claude with soulful ballad “C’est La Vie”; and Ukrainian rockers Ziferblat with “Bird of Pray."

Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia were eliminated on Thursday.

Eleven of the 37 acts who traveled to Basel have now been sent home, leaving 26 finalists. Twenty were picked by viewers’ votes, while six countries automatically qualify for the final: the host, Switzerland, and the “Big Five” who pay the most to the contest — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Music fans across Europe and beyond have traveled to the northern Swiss city of Basel, which is hosting Eurovision because Swiss singer Nemo won last year’s contest in Sweden.

The contest, whose motto is “united by music,” has been roiled for a second year by disputes over Israel’s participation. Dozens of former participants, including Nemo, have called for Israel to be excluded over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests have both taken place in Basel this week.

A handful of protesters attempted to disrupt a rehearsal by Raphael earlier Thursday with “oversized flags and whistles” and were escorted from the arena, contest organizers said.