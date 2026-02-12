Photos of Islamic State suspects interrogated at Baghadad prison before trials
Iraq is interrogating thousands of Islamic State suspects in Baghdad at what used to be called Camp Cooper, now the Al-Karkh Central Prison. Over a period of several weeks, the U.S. military escorted them from prisons in Syria in preparation for trials related to crimes committed in Iraq.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
