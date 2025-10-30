Greek airline will run direct flights to Baghdad starting in December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An airline in Greece will start running direct flights from the European Union country to Baghdad before the end of the year, the Greek foreign minister announced Thursday during a visit to Iraq.

Giorgos Gerapetritis said that Greek air carrier Aegean Airlines will run its first flight from Athens to Baghdad on Dec. 16. No other European airlines are currently running direct flights to the Iraqi capital.

“I think this will substantially boost our people's economic, but also cultural ties," Gerapetritis said at a news conference alongside his Iraqi counterpart.

Aegean Airlines and a handful of other carriers already run direct flights from Europe to Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region in the north, but carriers had largely steered clear of Baghdad because of security concerns.

After the fall of Iraq's longtime autocratic leader, Saddam Hussein, in a U.S.-led invasion in 2003, the ensuing security vacuum spawned years of sectarian violence and the rise of armed extremist groups, including the Islamic State group.

In the years since IS lost control of the territory that it once held in Iraq and neighboring Syria, the security situation has stabilized.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in a statement, welcomed the launch of direct flights, and said that the two countries are discussing “cooperation in the fields of agriculture, investment, and tourism.”

He said that a series of recent visits to Iraq by European leaders “reflect the stability the country is experiencing” and “its growing standing on the international stage.”